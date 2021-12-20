Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

