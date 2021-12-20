Asio Capital LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,658. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $100.10 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

