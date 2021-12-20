ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Financial Comparison

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ATA Creativity Global and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zovio has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Risk and Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -29.26% -27.72% -9.98% Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Zovio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 1.60 -$14.13 million ($0.32) -3.97 Zovio $397.12 million 0.11 -$48.95 million ($2.32) -0.54

ATA Creativity Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zovio beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.