Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 386,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $29,097,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 330,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 224,775 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $4,575,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $4,393,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.01. 7,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

