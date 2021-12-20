Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Amundi bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

