Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $60.03 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

