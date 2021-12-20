Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB stock opened at $147.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.64. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

