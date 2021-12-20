Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 131.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 345.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TV stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

