Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1,165.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 99,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,170,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 56,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

