Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 52,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $104.61 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.