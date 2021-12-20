Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 314,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 346,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

NYSE APH opened at $82.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

