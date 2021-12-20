Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,424 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.61.

CI opened at $219.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.95. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

