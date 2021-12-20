Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) is Sfmg LLC’s Largest Position

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,226,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up about 12.0% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $108,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

