Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 10.0% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

