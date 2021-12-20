Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 139,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 142,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,764 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,335. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32.

