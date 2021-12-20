Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.92. 39 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,603. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $463.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

