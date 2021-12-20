Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,726. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.32. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.