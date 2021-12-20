Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 345,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,027. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.64.

