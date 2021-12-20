Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 10,167 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

