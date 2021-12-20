Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.73

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 82651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.