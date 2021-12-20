Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 154.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $772,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $277.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.19. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.