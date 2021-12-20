Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

AUTL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 10,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,535. The company has a market capitalization of $391.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

