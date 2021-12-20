Avalanche Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $101.95 or 0.00223259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00018205 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00496372 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00066203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,341,734 coins and its circulating supply is 243,202,860 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

