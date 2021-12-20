Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives $624.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Avast alerts:

OTCMKTS:AVASF opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.