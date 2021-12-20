AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 421.0 days.

AVEVF opened at $44.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVEVF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

