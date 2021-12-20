AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $56.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 314,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,038. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

