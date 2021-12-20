B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 15,619 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas stock traded down $11.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $426.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.45. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

