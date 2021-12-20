B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded down $5.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

