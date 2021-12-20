B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $231.93 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,413,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,517 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 3.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $231,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.64. 160,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,917,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.