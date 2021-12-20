B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $25.85 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. The company had a trading volume of 79,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

