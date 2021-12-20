B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,190.17. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.89 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,403.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,569.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

