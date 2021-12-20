B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.98. 6,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.