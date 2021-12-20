B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 35,822 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,822 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 1.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.32% of Xylem worth $70,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,908. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

