B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 281 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Amundi bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $182,535,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

Shares of ROP opened at $475.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

