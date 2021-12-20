B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.30 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

