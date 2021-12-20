B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 6,305 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

