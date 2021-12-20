B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $913.57 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $921.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

