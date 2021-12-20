Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BCKIF. Barclays downgraded Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Babcock International Group from 455.00 to 400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

