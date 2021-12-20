Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,892.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,740.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

