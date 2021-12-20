Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

