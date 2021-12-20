Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

NYSE:T opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

