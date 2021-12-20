Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.52 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81.

