Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00362.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 83.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

BBD opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 118,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

