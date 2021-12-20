Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Down to $17.53

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $16.58. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 1,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 40.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,992 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 236,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $3,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

