Bank of America Begins Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 198,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

