Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 23,705 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $185,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.