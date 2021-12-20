Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 620,209 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $208,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $199,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $529,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PULS stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.