Bank of America Corp DE Buys 54,699 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $180,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.