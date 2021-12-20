Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $170,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese stock opened at $159.23 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.53.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

