Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,892 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $196,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,054,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 71.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $393.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.60 and a 200 day moving average of $376.11. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

